Wolters Kluwer Digital Learning Solutions Recognized in 2018 PROSE Awards

Newswise — March 13, 2018 – Wolters Kluwer Health announced today that vSim® for Nursing | Mental Health and Grant’s Anatomy Lab earned Honorable Mention for eproducts in the 2018 PROSE Awards. Presented by the Association of American Publishers’ Professional and Scholarly Publishing (PSP) Division, the 42nd annual PROSE Awards recognize the best in professional and scholarly publishing.

The PROSE Awards recognize the best books, journals and digital content. There are 58 categories with entries that are reviewed by a panel of 18 judges that include editors, academics, publishers, and research librarians.

vSim® for Nursing, co-developed with Laerdal Medical, earned recognition for its Mental Health module. The tool allows students to interact with patients in a realistic simulated online environment. Trusted National League of Nursing (NLN) patient scenarios are woven throughout, with the Mental Health module including coverage of schizophrenia, depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and more.

Grant’s Anatomy Lab is a fully customizable dissection manual for medical and related health professions programs with a cadaveric dissection lab. Using material from the market-leading Grant’s Dissector, along with additional images from Grant’s Atlas of Anatomy and other Lippincott anatomy atlases, this online program allows instructors to edit text down to the letter, add and/or link to their own content, and release individual sections to students in their courses. It also includes 78 dissection videos from Grant’s Dissector author Alan J. Detton.

To see the full list of winners visit: https://proseawards.com/Winners/.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

