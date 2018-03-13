Dr. Philip C. Kendall, Director of the Child and Adolescent Anxiety Disorders Clinic at Temple University Is Available to Discuss Child Anxiety

Dr. Philip C. Kendall is a Distinguished University Professor, a Laura H. Carnell Professor of Psychology, and Director of the Child and Adolescent Anxiety Disorders Clinic at Temple University. Dr. Kendall has designed and evaluated multiple treatment programs for youth such as the Coping Cat Program. His programs have been identified as empirically-supported and are implemented in over a dozen countries, and are the focus of numerous federally-funded research initiatives in treatment and prevention across the globe. Dr. Kendall is widely cited and among an elite handful of the most frequently-cited scholars in social and medical sciences. This includes more than 650 publications, 35 books and 20 treatment manuals and workbooks that have been translated into a dozen languages. Dr. Kendall ranked fifth in a recent analysis of the publications by and citations to all members of the faculty in the 157 Accredited Psychology Programs approved programs in clinical psychology. His H Factor in 2017 was 105.