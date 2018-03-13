GlobusWorld 2018 Program and Speakers Announced

Newswise — Globus, the leading research data management service, today announced the lineup of speakers for its annual user conference, GlobusWorld 2018, which will be held in Chicago, IL on April 25-26, 2018.

The program includes a guest keynote address by Alex Szalay of Johns Hopkins University as well as speakers from Stanford University, Harvard University, National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA), Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and ESnet, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory, National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), University of Michigan, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), University of Minnesota, University of Saskatchewan, and more.

Globus co-founders Ian Foster and Steve Tuecke will present the opening “State of the Union” keynote, highlighting recent achievements, upcoming capabilities, and future plans.

A detailed agenda is available at https://www.globusworld.org/conf/program.

“We are excited and pleased that so many leading researchers and research computing experts will be presenting at GlobusWorld this year,” said Ian Foster, Globus co-founder and director of Argonne National Laboratory's new Data Science and Learning Division. “By sharing their experiences in using, administering, and developing with Globus, they are helping their peers in the community learn new and enhanced ways to optimize research data management.”

GlobusWorld brings together researchers, systems administrators, developers and IT leaders from top computing centers, labs and universities around the world. The event is designed to provide new insights into managing research data and storage at scale, automating data management, and building cutting-edge applications, portals, gateways, and services.

The program includes a day of hands-on tutorials on topics such as automating research data workflows, leveraging the Globus platform in web applications, best practices for data sharing, data publication and discovery, and using Jupyter with Globus for interactive data science. In addition, as a new way to engage the community, Globus team experts will hold “Office Hours” so participants can have their questions answered in an informal, personalized forum.

GlobusWorld 2018 is supported by Western Digital (Premier sponsor); Spectra Logic, CloudyCluster, and USI Corporation (Gold sponsors); and HPCWire (media partner).

To register, visit: https://www.globusworld.org/conf/register

To sponsor GlobusWorld, visit: https://www.globusworld.org/conf/sponsors

About Globus

Globus is software-as-a-service for research data management across on-premise and cloud storage resources. Used by hundreds of research institutions and high-performance computing (HPC) facilities worldwide, the service enables secure, reliable file transfer and sharing, and data publication and discovery for managing data throughout the research lifecycle. Globus is an initiative of the University of Chicago, and is supported in part by funding from the Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and the Sloan Foundation. Visit us at www.globus.org.