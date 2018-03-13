International Conference to Bring Together World Leaders in Eye Cancer

Newswise — Rockville, Md. — The most recent basic and clinical research developments related to the diagnosis and treatment of eye cancer will be the focus of a scientific meeting convened by the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARV0) in partnership with the Champalimaud Foundation. The Ocular Oncogenesis and Oncology Conference will be held July 18 – 21 at the Champalimaud Centre for the Unknown, a state-of-the-art medical and research facility located in Lisbon, Portugal.

“We are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity that will bring together the world’s leading ocular oncology scientists and clinicians to discuss new findings that will help us better understand how ocular tumors develop,” says ARVO Executive Vice President and conference organizer Justine Smith, FRANZCO, PhD, FARVO, of Flinders University. “There has been great progress — much of which will be explored during the conference — that can help us improve diagnostics, treatment and outcomes of ocular tumors.”

The conference will feature international experts in oncogenesis and oncology from ophthalmic centers in the Americas, Asia and Europe. Presentations will help participants advance their understanding and apply knowledge to the treatment and diagnosis of malignant eye tumors, such as uveal malignant melanoma, retinoblastoma, primary vitreoretinal lymphoma and ocular surface neoplasia.

“We are very happy to host this international conference at the Champalimaud Centre for the Unknown in Lisbon this summer,” says Leonor Beleza, president of the Champalimaud Foundation, “We hope the cross-fertilization of knowledge and expertise will lead to better care and new solutions for patients.”

The conference will feature two and a half days of podium and poster sessions, opening and closing keynote lectures and multiple opportunities for attendees to network. ARVO is accepting abstract submission through Friday, March 23. Additional abstract, program, venue and registration information is available at arvo.org/meetings/ooo/ocular-oncogenesis-and-oncology/.

###

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) is the largest eye and vision research organization in the world. Members include nearly 12,000 eye and vision researchers from over 75 countries. ARVO advances research worldwide into understanding the visual system and preventing, treating and curing its disorders.

The Champalimaud Foundation focuses on cutting-edge research and strives to stimulate new discoveries and knowledge which can improve the health and well-being of people around the world. The Champalimaud Centre for the Unknown, based in Lisbon, Portugal, hosts the Foundation’s activities in the fields of neuroscience and oncology by means of research programs and the provision of clinical care of excellence.