Attend First Walk with a Doc Program in Carrollton

Newswise — Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Carrollton announces a monthly "Walk with a Doc" program, which is a free walking health talk.

The first walk will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 17, Castle Hills, The Village Shops and Plaza, 2520 King Arthur Blvd., Lewisville. Family medicine physician on the medical staff at BSW Carrollton, Fernando Davalos, MD, will set the pace for the two-mile walk. Before the walk begins, Dr. Fernando will talk briefly about cholesterol and continue the conversation during the walk.

Baylor Scott & White SportsCare will lead warm-up stretches before the walk. Participants should bring water and dress for a casual and informative walk. Baylor Scott & White – Carrollton will provide light snacks. Pre-registration is not required for this free program. Walks will be on the third Saturday of every month at 9 a.m. at Castle Hills, The Village Shops and Plaza.

Cholesterol comes from two sources, according to the American Heart Association. A person's body (specifically the liver) makes all the cholesterol a person needs. The rest comes from foods from animals. Cholesterol circulates in the blood, and as blood cholesterol levels rise, so does the risk to health. That's why it's important to have cholesterol levels tested.

"Keeping your cholesterol levels healthy is something I discuss with my patients," said Dr. Davalos. "It's important to know your levels and what foods and habits can make those levels go up or down."

The Carrollton "Walk with a Doc" program is part of a statewide initiative funded by the Texas Medical Association Foundation grant with major support from the Texas Medical Association Insurance Trust.

About Texas Medical Association

Texas Medical Association (TMA) is the largest state medical society in the nation, representing more than 48,000 physician and medical student members. It is in Austin and has 110 component county medical societies around the state. TMA's key objective since 1853 is to improve the health of all Texans. TMA Foundation raises funds to support the public health and science priority initiatives of TMA and the family of medicine. To learn more, go to www.texmed.org.

About Baylor Scott & White Health

Formed from the 2013 merger between Baylor Health Care System and Scott & White Healthcare, the system referred to as Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest not-for-profit health care system in the state of Texas. With total assets of $11.1 billion* and serving a population larger than the state of Georgia, Baylor Scott & White Health has the vision and resources to provide its patients continued quality care while creating a model system for a dramatically changing health care environment. The system now includes 50 hospitals, nearly 1,000 access points, 7,800 active physicians, and 48,000 employees, plus the Scott & White Health Plan, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute and Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance — a network of clinical providers and facilities focused on improving quality, managing the health of patient populations, and reducing the overall cost of care. For more information visit:

BSWHealth.com

* based on audited 2017 fiscal year statements

