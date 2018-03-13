Education Boost

Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J. – March 13, 2018 - Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey has earned the prestigious accreditation as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Rutgers Cancer Institute’s Chief Nursing Officer Janet Gordils-Perez, DNP, RN, ANP-BC, AOCNP, shares more about what this accreditation means for oncology nurses at the New Brunswick facility and across the state, as well as the ultimate impact it will have on patients.

Q: What is the importance of this accreditation and what is involved in receiving it?

A: ANCC accreditation distinguishes worldwide organizations that demonstrate quality and excellence in the curriculum design and delivery of continuing nursing education (CNE). Accredited organizations meet comprehensive, evidenced-based criteria to ensure CNE activities are effectively planned, implemented and evaluated.

Q: How will nurses and patients at Rutgers Cancer Institute benefit from this accreditation?

A: Nurses served by our programs gain access to the highest caliber of education to meet certification or licensure requirements. One of the courses offered by Rutgers Cancer Institute is the Oncology Nursing Certification Review, which is designed to prepare oncology nurses to pass the national Oncology Certified Nurse® (OCN) certification exam. Becoming certified signifies the attainment of advanced knowledge of cancer care. Our two-day course is the only one of its kind offered in New Jersey. It addresses all of the topics in the OCN Test Content Outline which span an array of areas that an oncology nurse may encounter when caring for patients. This year we are adding an Advanced Oncology Certified Nurse Practitioner review course for our Advanced Practice Nurses.

The benefit to patients is the assurance that they are having their care provided by nurses who have demonstrated current, evidence-based knowledge of the spectrum of cancer care. In essence, oncology nurses having access to continuing education through an accredited program contributes to improved health care outcomes.

Q: What will be the impact of this accreditation beyond Rutgers Cancer Institute?

A: Rutgers Cancer Institute is a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Care Center. Nursing education courses offered at Rutgers Cancer Institute are available to nurses throughout New Jersey including all nurses within our partner RWJBarnabas Health. ANCC designation enables the educational programs offered to nurses across the state to mirror the world-class treatment and services we provide to our patients here.

Q: How does Rutgers Cancer Institute plan its educational offerings?

A: We offer a variety of topics based on staff requests and new cancer treatment modalities. Courses are offered in a variety of formats to ensure nurses have the opportunity to receive quality oncology education following the stringent guidelines of the ANCC while still managing their busy patient schedules.

