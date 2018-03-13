 
Tip Sheet: Tillerson Leaves State Department, CU Boulder Experts Available to Discuss

Released: 13-Mar-2018

University of Colorado Boulder

Government/Law, U.S. Foreign Relations, U.S. National Security, U.S. Politics, History, Local - Colorado
  • Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump, Politics, Government, Secretary Of State,
  • Department Of State, Mike Pompeo
    • The White House announced this week Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is leaving his job. The president tapped Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo to take Tillerson’s place, with Gina Haspel taking over at the CIA pending Senate confirmations. CU Boulder experts are available for interviews on the foreign policy implications.

    On the transition from Tillerson to Pompeo: Nationally recognized foreign policy and political science expert Robert Kaufman says, “Pompeo is an excellent choice. He’s very sound, philosophically, from my point of view.”

    Kaufman is a Visiting Scholar in Conservative Thought and Policy at CU Boulder. He is writing a book about President Trump’s foreign policy for University Press.
    robert.kaufman@colorado.edu

    On shifting U.S. diplomacy: Tom Zeiler, professor of history, can talk about Tillerson’s diplomatic strategy and the changes that could be coming under Pompeo. Zeiler has experience serving on committees inside the State Department. His research focuses on diplomatic history, foreign policy and free-trade diplomacy. He’s written several books on those topics.
    thomas.zeiler@colorado.edu

    For additional assistance arranging interviews, contact:

    Andrew Sorensen
    andrew.sorensen@colorado.edu
    303-492-3114

