Three New Associate Editors at Journal of Biological Chemistry

Newswise — The Journal of Biological Chemistry has appointed Phyllis Hanson, Karin Musier–­­Forsyth, and Michael Shipston as associate editors. The three new editors bring expertise in intracellular cell membranes, RNA biology, and ion channel signaling to the journal.

Hanson is the Gerty T. Cori professor in the Department of Cell Biology & Physiology at the Washington University School of Medicine. She earned her M.D. at Yale University and her Ph.D. at Stanford University, both in 1993. Her research examines the membranes of intracellular organelles, such as endosomes and the endoplasmic reticulum, and the roles of these membranes in health and disease.

“Phyllis Hanson brings an exciting interdisciplinary research focus in biochemical cell biology to JBC,” said Lila M. Gierasch, editor-in-chief of JBC and distinguished professor at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Hanson previously has published and reviewed papers in JBC. “I have had great experiences throughout my career with JBC, publishing papers, reviewing manuscripts, and, most importantly, reading high-quality and important science,” Hanson said. “The longtime tradition of publishing rigorous biological chemistry is as important today as ever. I am confident that a paper published in the JBC represents a long-term contribution to the field.”

Karin Musier–­­Forsyth, an Ohio Eminent Scholar in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the Ohio State University, likewise cites her positive experiences as an author and reviewer at JBC as factors in her decision to accept an appointment as an associate editor.

“As an author, I appreciate the timely expert reviews that JBC is known for, and as an editorial board member, I gained a deeper understanding and appreciation for the peer review process,” Musier–­­Forsyth said.

Musier–­­Forsyth earned her PhD in 1989 from Cornell University and held positions at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Minnesota before moving to Ohio State. She is an expert in interactions between proteins and RNA, particularly in the context of HIV.

“(Musier–­­Forsyth’s) research exemplifies the intersection of key biological questions and desire for in-depth mechanistic insight that is the scope of JBC,” Gierasch said.

A similar emphasis on the physiological consequences of basic biochemical processes can be found in the work of Michael Shipston, a professor of physiology and dean of biomedical sciences at the University of Edinburgh. Shipston’s research focuses on how ion channels are regulated to control physiological processes under cellular stress and disease.

“I have benefited hugely from work that has been published by JBC, both work from my own lab as well as seminal work from many others in a variety of fields,” Shipston said. “What I have always found remarkable is the constructive and supportive reviews that actually make a significant difference to the final work that is published, with the right balance of constructive criticism, thought-provoking analysis but realistic appreciation of the limitations of any piece of work.”

Gierasch cites Shipston’s experience in leadership and strategic planning as an asset to the journal. The three new associate editors will serve five-year terms.

