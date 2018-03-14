GW Experts Available to Speak During Kidney Health Month

Newswise — WASHINGTON (Mar. 14, 2018) – More than 20 million Americans may have kidney disease, and even more are at risk, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. March is Kidney Health Month and the George Washington University (GW) School of Medicine and Health Sciences has a number of experts who can speak on our comprehensive health education campaign through the GW Ron and Joy Paul Kidney Center, kidney disease prevention, overall kidney health, and kidney disease treatment and transplantation.

To speak with an expert at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences please contact Ashley Rizzardo at 202-994-8679 or amrizz713@gwu.edu:

Keith Melancon, MD, medical director of the GW Ron and Joy Paul Kidney Center and director of the Transplant Institute at GW Hospital, can speak about kidney education efforts in Washington, D.C., as well as kidney transplantation and care.

Muralidharan Jagadeesan, MD, associate professor of medicine, is the director of transplant medicine and medical director of the Kidney-Pancreas Transplant Program. He is available to speak about post-transplant care and paired donor exchange.

Thomas Jarrett, MD, chair and professor in the Department of Urology, is available to speak about minimally invasive techniques for treatment for kidney disease.

Ashte Collins, MD, assistant professor of medicine, is an expert in kidney disease and hypertension. He can speak about chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury, hypertension, kidney stones, continuous renal replacement therapies, and hemodialysis.

Susie Lew, MD, professor of medicine, is an expert in peritoneal dialysis and telemedicine. She can speak on stories about dialysis and therapy for kidney disease.

Dominic Raj, MD, professor of medicine, is an expert in hypertension and kidney disease. He is available to speak on stories about managing hypertension, dialysis, and preventing kidney disease.

Pedro Jose, MD, PhD, professor of medicine, is an expert in hypertension. He can speak about his research on personalized medicine for hypertension care, as well as salt sensitivity and kidney function.