How to Win Big with Summer Interns

Newswise — The tight labor market combined with a positive economic outlook are making recruiting, hiring and retaining top talent more challenging. Summer internships for college students are win-win when organizations teach students about their work environment and test-drive potential hires.

When sociology major Alex Reyes, a first-generation college student at Wake Forest, interned in marketing with an international consulting firm, she felt like a fish out of water. “I didn’t understand the terminology or have the proficiency in spreadsheet and presentation software that interns studying business brought with them,” Reyes said.

But what she brought with her were the soft skills many businesses report they most need.

“The company showed me how to apply my communications and teamwork skills to their work culture. Email etiquette training, for example, made a difference in my confidence in how to interact professionally. And when I was unsure of how and when to contribute in group settings at the office, my mentor encouraged me to put my thoughts out there more confidently.”

Reyes secured a second summer internship offer at the same company in its financial consulting division, which led to full-time job offer. She will begin her career there after graduation in May.

Through summer internships, businesses can experience first-hand a student’s eagerness to take on challenging projects, willingness to learn industry-specific skills, and initiative in reaching out to team members with questions.

“Any size company – from start-up to major corporation – can use a summer internship to both show college students how their coursework will translate into the workplace and connect with soon-to-be grads who might want to contribute to the organization’s goals as permanent hires,” says Lauren Beam, a mentoring expert in the Office of Personal and Career Development at Wake Forest University.