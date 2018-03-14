Hackensack University Medical Center Provides Leading Edge Stroke Treatment Technologies, Amid New Guidelines

Newswise — On the forefront of innovative stroke treatment, Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center provides leading edge thrombectomy technologies, amid new guidelines from the American Heart Association (AHA).

The AHA recently revised stroke treatment guidelines, recommending that more people be considered for thrombectomy, up to 24 hours after symptoms begin, in some cases. The guideline limit, previously six hours, was adjusted after studies indicated certain patients might benefit from an extended period of time.

“The new AHA guidelines represent an exciting change on the stroke treatment landscape, expanding our ability to take care of more patients, more effectively,” said Daniel Walzman, M.D., chief of vascular and endovascular neurosurgery, Department of Neurosurgery, and vice chair and director of neuro-interventional services, Heart & Vascular Hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center.

Thrombectomy is a procedure in which blood clots are removed using a device threaded through a blood vessel. Doctors thread a catheter through an artery, most often starting at the femoral artery in the groin and advancing the catheters into the brain under X-ray guidance. They can then deploy a clot-grabbing device across the clot, to engage the blood clot and remove it.

“The new guideline will enable us to help many more patients who present with life-threatening strokes,” said Dr. Walzman. “As always, the best way to treat a stroke is to prevent it from happening, by managing risk factors, such as controlling blood pressure, managing cholesterol and maintaining a healthy weight.”

Although the guidelines have extended the stroke treatment time window, Dr. Walzman says seeking immediate treatment at the onset of stroke symptoms remains crucial. “From a public safety perspective, anyone with a neurological problem should go to an emergency room to ensure that they have all possible treatment options, which are most effective when implemented immediately,” he said.

According to the AHA, stroke is the second-leading cause of death in the world and a leading cause of adult disability. The new AHA guidelines cover acute ischemic stroke, the most common type of stroke, caused by a blood clot that reduces or stops blood flow to a portion of the brain. The guidelines also suggest that more people should be considered eligible for a clot-dissolving IV medication called alteplase.

In addition to offering the latest thrombectomy technologies, Hackensack University Medical Center has been invited to participate in a U.S. clinical trial for a novel clot retriever, which is expected to begin in the next few months.

The advancement of thrombectomy technologies spans the course of Dr. Walzman’s professional career, beginning at Hackensack University Medical Center in 2005. “I have seen and employed the entire evolution of thrombectomy technologies, which offer the potential for improved quality of life to people who suffer strokes.”

Dr. Walzman recently shared his expertise regarding best practices of thrombectomy technologies in meetings with the stroke teams across the Northern Hackensack-Meridian Health network. He also recently presented at the quarterly meeting of the Executive Board of the Heart & Vascular Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, on which Dr. Walzman serves.

Those experiencing new neurologic symptoms raising concerns for a stroke should immediately call 911. Non-emergent appointments with Dr. Walzman can be made through his office at 888-638-7678 (888-NEUROSURGERY).

