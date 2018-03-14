Expert Available to Comment on Russia's Upcoming Presidential Election

EVANSTON, Ill. --- Jordan Gans-Morse is an assistant professor of political science and a faculty fellow at the Buffett Institute for Global Studies at Northwestern University. His ongoing research focuses on corruption, the rule of law, property rights and political and economic transitions. He is the author of “Property Rights in Post-Soviet Russia: Violence, Corruption, and Demand for Law” (Cambridge University Press). He can be reached at jordan.gans-morse@northwestern.edu.

Quote from Professor Gans-Morse

“We are talking about Russia, so surprises are always a possibility. But in all likelihood, the election will be a straightforward affair, with Putin winning easily. He is both genuinely popular and, at the same time, willing to use whatever means necessary to achieve his desired outcome. The only open-ended question is whether turnout will be as high as Putin hopes.”