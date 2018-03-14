 
CSU Student Newspapers Take Dozens of Awards

Thirteen campuses were recognized with 116 awards at a collegiate journalism convention this month.

  • Credit: Photo courtesy of San José State

    ​San José State's Spartan Daily staff represented one of 13 CSU campuses that earned awards for student media and journalism from the Associated Collegiate Press and California College Media Association in 2018. Back row (L to R): Professor Richard Craig (Spartan Daily faculty advisor), Lisa Principi, Vicente Serna-Estrada, Isabelle Tham, Sarah Klieves, Mike Corpos (Spartan Daily production chief). Front row (L to R): Kayla Boardman, Nicole Chung, Ashli Lett, Kristin Lam.

    • Newswise — California State University media and journalism students representing 13 campuses took home multiple awards from both the Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) Midwinter Journalism Convention, which recognizes higher education institutions across the U.S., and the California College Media Association (CCMA) awards banquet.

    The ACP conference was held in Long Beach from March 1-3, and hundreds of student journalists from across the U.S. and California attended. The CCMA banquet took place at the close of the conference on March 3.

    Ten CSU campuses won ACP national Best of Show awards, totaling 20 placements in all. Award-winning campuses were: California State University, Bakersfield, CSU Chico, Fresno State, CSU Fullerton, CSU Long Beach, Sacramento State, CSU San Bernardino, San Diego State, San José State, and California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

    CSU Bakersfield and CSU Fullerton's awards included two first-place wins for best broadcast and best four-year more-than-weekly newspaper, respectively.

    Here's the complete list of ACP award recipients from the CSU:

    Multimedia Package
    CSU Fullerton's Daily Titan, third place
    Sacramento State's The State Hornet, fifth place

    Broadcast
    CSU Bakersfield's The Runner, first place

    Feature Magazine
    CSU Fullerton's Tusk, sixth place

     

    Four-year More Than Weekly Newspaper
    CSU Fullerton's Daily Titan, first place
    San José State's Spartan Daily, second place
    CSU Long Beach's Daily 49er, fourth place
    Fresno State's The Collegian, fifth place

    Four-year Weekly Newspaper
    Sacramento State's The State Hornet, second place
    San Diego State's Daily Aztec, third place
    CSU Chico's The Orion, fourth place

     

    Four-year Less Than Weekly Newspaper
    CSU Bakersfield's The Runner, second place
    CSU San Bernardino's Coyote Chronicle, fourth place

    Newspaper Special Edition
    San José State's Spartan Daily, second place
    CSU Fullerton's Daily Titan, fourth place
    Cal Poly San Luis Obispo's Mustang News, seventh place

    Website Large School
    Sacramento State's The State Hornet, second place
    San Diego State's Daily Aztec, fifth place
    Fresno State's The Collegian, seventh place
    CSU Long Beach's Daily 49er, ninth place

    Twelve CSU campuses won a total of 96 CCMA awards that same weekend in Long Beach, including Humboldt State UniversityCalifornia State University, Northridge and San Francisco State University.

    In the Overall Excellence category for schools with more than 10,000 students, only CSU campuses placed. Among the winners were San Francisco State's Golden Gate Xpress, placing first for best newspaper website, and CSU Chico's The Orion, placing first for best newspaper.

    The statewide CCMA contest included 45 categories of work for student newspapers, news websites, magazines and advertising, including design, photography, writing and social media. CSU campuses earned 23 first places among the categories. Both Cal Poly's Mustang News and CSULB's Daily 49er each earned 14 placements in the contest.

