CSU Student Newspapers Take Dozens of Awards

Newswise — California State University media and journalism students representing 13 campuses took home multiple awards from both the Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) Midwinter Journalism Convention, which recognizes higher education institutions across the U.S., and the California College Media Association (CCMA) awards banquet.

The ACP conference was held in Long Beach from March 1-3, and hundreds of student journalists from across the U.S. and California attended. The CCMA banquet took place at the close of the conference on March 3.

Ten CSU campuses won ACP national Best of Show awards, totaling 20 placements in all. Award-winning campuses were: California State University, Bakersfield, CSU Chico, Fresno State, CSU Fullerton, CSU Long Beach, Sacramento State, CSU San Bernardino, San Diego State, San José State, and California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

CSU Bakersfield and CSU Fullerton's awards included two first-place wins for best broadcast and best four-year more-than-weekly newspaper, respectively.

Here's the complete list of ACP award recipients from the CSU: