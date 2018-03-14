CSU Student Newspapers Take Dozens of Awards
Thirteen campuses were recognized with 116 awards at a collegiate journalism convention this month.
Newswise — California State University media and journalism students representing 13 campuses took home multiple awards from both the Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) Midwinter Journalism Convention, which recognizes higher education institutions across the U.S., and the California College Media Association (CCMA) awards banquet.
The ACP conference was held in Long Beach from March 1-3, and hundreds of student journalists from across the U.S. and California attended. The CCMA banquet took place at the close of the conference on March 3.
Ten CSU campuses won ACP national Best of Show awards, totaling 20 placements in all. Award-winning campuses were: California State University, Bakersfield, CSU Chico, Fresno State, CSU Fullerton, CSU Long Beach, Sacramento State, CSU San Bernardino, San Diego State, San José State, and California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.
CSU Bakersfield and CSU Fullerton's awards included two first-place wins for best broadcast and best four-year more-than-weekly newspaper, respectively.
Here's the complete list of ACP award recipients from the CSU:
Multimedia Package
CSU Fullerton's Daily Titan, third place
Sacramento State's The State Hornet, fifth place
Broadcast
CSU Bakersfield's The Runner, first place
Feature Magazine
CSU Fullerton's Tusk, sixth place
Four-year More Than Weekly Newspaper
CSU Fullerton's Daily Titan, first place
San José State's Spartan Daily, second place
CSU Long Beach's Daily 49er, fourth place
Fresno State's The Collegian, fifth place
Four-year Weekly Newspaper
Sacramento State's The State Hornet, second place
San Diego State's Daily Aztec, third place
CSU Chico's The Orion, fourth place
Four-year Less Than Weekly Newspaper
CSU Bakersfield's The Runner, second place
CSU San Bernardino's Coyote Chronicle, fourth place
Newspaper Special Edition
San José State's Spartan Daily, second place
CSU Fullerton's Daily Titan, fourth place
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo's Mustang News, seventh place
San Diego State's Daily Aztec, fifth place
Fresno State's The Collegian, seventh place
CSU Long Beach's Daily 49er, ninth place
Twelve CSU campuses won a total of 96 CCMA awards that same weekend in Long Beach, including Humboldt State University, California State University, Northridge and San Francisco State University.
In the Overall Excellence category for schools with more than 10,000 students, only CSU campuses placed. Among the winners were San Francisco State's Golden Gate Xpress, placing first for best newspaper website, and CSU Chico's The Orion, placing first for best newspaper.
The statewide CCMA contest included 45 categories of work for student newspapers, news websites, magazines and advertising, including design, photography, writing and social media. CSU campuses earned 23 first places among the categories. Both Cal Poly's Mustang News and CSULB's Daily 49er each earned 14 placements in the contest.