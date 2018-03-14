Join Gail Miller and Other Inspirational Women at the Women's Symposium

Newswise — (March 14, 2018) — Top faculty from the University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business and international institutions of higher education and some of Utah’s most influential women will present a day of research-driven content and engaging dialogue at the Elevate U Women’s Symposium: Building Your Personal Brand on March 27.

The live event, held at the Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building on the U campus, has sold out, but tickets for digital access for $49 are still available. Participants can stream the event from their computers, and a recording will be available for 48 hours after the event.

The day-long symposium will include remarks from Gail Miller, businesswoman and philanthropist, and Dr. Ruth Watkins, president-elect of the University of Utah. Several academic sessions will cover not only building a personal brand but also communication skills and issues concerning women in both their personal and professional lives. The day also will include thoughtful panel discussions to further delve into the symposium’s topic area.

The event will help women energize their career, strengthen their network, and engage with inspirational women who are making a difference in shaping Utah’s business landscape.

Presenters and topics at the 2018 symposium are:

Gail Miller, Keynote Address

Remarks by Dr. Ruth Watkins

Beatrix Dart, “Women Matter”

Andrea Thomas, “Telling Your Story and Building Your Personal Brand”

Jennifer Cummings, “Communicating Your Brand with Confidence and Authenticity”

Laura Wellman, “A Person First, A Woman Second”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ElevateUtahWomen.com.

