ACI: Packets Up! = Accident Prevention

Proper Handling, Storage of Laundry Packets Critical to Reducing Accidental Exposures

National Poison Prevention Week (March 18-24, 2018) Provides Important Safety Reminders for Consumers

Newswise — Washington, D.C. – March 15, 2018 – The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) has a simple reminder for parents and caregivers: “Packets Up! is accident prevention.”

PACKETS UP! is ACI’s consumer safety initiative to help reduce the number of accidents related to liquid laundry packets. As part of its PACKETS UP! program, ACI launched an educational microsite, PACKETSUP.com, which offers resources to encourage safe laundry room practices.

In concert with the annual observance of National Poison Prevention Week, March 18-24, 2018, ACI is highlighting important messages for parents and caregivers whenever they are using liquid laundry packets in the home.

“Liquid laundry packets are used safely by millions of people every single day when they are used as directed and properly and safely stored. Simply put, accidents involving liquid laundry packets can easily be prevented with safe use and storage,” said Nancy Bock, ACI Senior Vice President, Education.

“On PACKETSUP.com, our free ‘cling’ – which you can put on your washing machine or cabinet – is a good visual reminder to keep laundry packets up high and away from kids. When caring for an individual living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, all cleaning products – including laundry detergents – should be secured in a locked cabinet or closet when not in use.”

PACKETS UP! Offers Free Activity Sheets, Videos on Laundry Safety

Besides the clings, PACKETSUP.com provides free activity sheets and infographics to help parents teach children that laundry packets are not toys and safety posters.

Moms and dads active on social media can share ACI’s safety video showing hidden dangers in the home and what you can do to prevent accidents.

Reminder: Laundry Packet Safety is No Joke

ACI reminds everyone that intentionally biting or consuming liquid laundry packets is no laughing matter.

“It is important to remember that these products are highly concentrated detergent packets,” said ACI’s Nancy Bock. “Their contents can cause serious harm if they are ingested or come into contact with the eyes or skin.

“They are not a toy and should not be used in pranks. Product safety is not a joke.”

Share ACI’s newest safety poster, Laundry Packets Are for Cleaning Clothes, Not Playing.

