Bilingual Expert and Student-Life Lead Discusses How His Public Midwestern University Deals with DACA on Day-to-Day Basis.

Newswise — Alberto Maldonado is interim director of the Roberto Hernández Center and tactical lead on the Chancellor’s Committee for Hispanic Serving Initiatives at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM). Maldonado is also a founding member of the Undocumented Student Task Force, where he has helped draft university policy for undocumented students at UWM. Maldonado can speak to how the campus responds to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policies and procedures (DACA) on an operational level. He estimates that there are 200-300 Dreamers at UWM.

Maldonado can also discuss the university’s efforts to recruit and support students in Puerto Rico and Milwaukee whose college plans were disrupted by Hurricane Maria in fall 2017. Born in Milwaukee and raised in Puerto Rico, Maldonado can conduct radio, television and print interviews in Spanish or English.