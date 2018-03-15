 
Return to Article List

Bilingual Expert and Student-Life Lead Discusses How His Public Midwestern University Deals with DACA on Day-to-Day Basis.

Article ID: 691197

Released: 15-Mar-2018 12:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: UWM Photo

    Alberto Maldonado can discuss how DACA policies and procedures affect operations in higher ed. He is bilingual and available for television, print and radio interviews.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Education, Government/Law, Immigration, U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
  • DACA, DACA decision, dreamers, Immigrant Children

    • Newswise — Alberto Maldonado is interim director of the Roberto Hernández Center and tactical lead on the Chancellor’s Committee for Hispanic Serving Initiatives at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM). Maldonado is also a founding member of the Undocumented Student Task Force, where he has helped draft university policy for undocumented students at UWM. Maldonado can speak to how the campus responds to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policies and procedures (DACA) on an operational level. He estimates that there are 200-300 Dreamers at UWM.

    Maldonado can also discuss the university’s efforts to recruit and support students in Puerto Rico and Milwaukee whose college plans were disrupted by Hurricane Maria in fall 2017. Born in Milwaukee and raised in Puerto Rico, Maldonado can conduct radio, television and print interviews in Spanish or English.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!