ACS National Meeting Online Press Conferences Begin Monday, March 19

Newswise — WASHINGTON, March 15, 2018 — All press conferences from the American Chemical Society’s (ACS’) 255th National Meeting & Exposition in New Orleans will be accessible live on YouTube starting on Monday, March 19, at 9:30 a.m. CDT. The link is http://bit.ly/ACSLive_NOLA (“ACSLive_NOLA” is case sensitive). Anyone can view the press conferences, but to chat online, you must first sign in using a Google account.

The press conferences will take place all day on Monday, March 19, and Tuesday, March 20. They will end at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 21.

The press conference videos also will be available online after the briefings at the same webpage http://bit.ly/ACSLive_NOLA.

If you are planning to tweet about the meeting, use the hashtag #ACSNOLA. Follow @ACSpressroom for updates.

If you have questions or need help accessing the press conferences online, contact us anytime by email at newsroom@acs.org or by cell phone at 301-775-8455. From March 18 through 21, we can be reached at the ACS Press Center at 504-670-6721.

ACS is holding its national meeting in New Orleans from Sunday, March 18, through Thursday, March 22. It features more than 13,000 presentations on a wide range of science topics.

For those attending the meeting in person, ACS will operate a press center in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Great Hall B, with wi-fi, computers and refreshments.

