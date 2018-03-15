PA-18 Shows Trend of Changing Voter Priorities

Newswise — Old tactics aren’t necessarily working in the current political climate, and even large amounts of cash—into the millions in some cases—pumped into a race doesn’t guarantee an election win, according to West Virginia University political science expert R. Scott Crichlow. Even in districts that Trump won by big margins, like the PA-18, Republicans aren’t safe, Crichlow notes. In fact, he says, the big trend is Republican candidates usually running far behind the numbers that President Donald Trump put up in 2016, a trend that could have an effect on Charleston, as well as Washington, D.C.

“The United States has an electoral system shaped by the interests of the rich that stands in marked contrast to the election systems in much of the rest of the world – but PA-18 shows that even when faceless outsiders pump in millions and millions and millions of dollars into a race, that doesn’t guarantee an election win in the kind of political environment we find ourselves in currently. Either the specific ads they are running are notably ineffective in localities far removed from what dominates discussions in DC, or they simply may not be enough when facing a voting environment when many voters across the country seem to want to check Republicans and their policy priorities. Having more money than the opposition helps. Having several million more dollars certainly helps. But it isn’t necessarily determinative.”— R. Scott Crichlow, Associate Professor of Political Science