Jobs and Poverty, Relationships and Reality Shape Prof's Work with African-American Men and His Knowledge of Public Policies Affecting Them.

    David Pate, associate professor of social work, chronicles the life course of American-American men, particularly as it relates to their experiences with parenting, infant mortality, employment and community engagement.

Family and Parenting, Government/Law
  • Race And Employment, Poverty, poverty alleviation, Social Welfare programs, Social welfare,
  • Child Support, Black Lives Matter Movement, Chronic Stress, African American Boys, African American Men
    • David Pate is a qualitative researcher and professor of social work at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He chronicles the life course of American-American men, particularly as it relates to their experiences with parenting, infant mortality, employment and community violence. Pate also examines how poverty shapes the path into and through adulthood for African-American men in America. He possesses a broad knowledge of poverty and social welfare policy, as well as a detailed understanding of how child support policies and practices affect low-income families. He is affiliated with the Institute for Research on Poverty in Madison and the Institute for Child and Family Well-Being in Milwaukee.

    Pate is available for radio, television and print interviews.

