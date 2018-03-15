Missouri S&T Structural Engineer Available to Discuss Florida International University Pedestrian Bridge Collapse

Newswise — ROLLA, Mo. _ Dr. John J. Myers, a structural engineering professor and bridge expert at Missouri University of Science and Technology, is available to discuss recent events with the pedestrian bridge collapse on the Florida International University campus in Miami, Florida.

Myers is a professor of civil, architectural and environmental engineering and associate dean for the College of Engineering and Computing at Missouri S&T. He joined Missouri S&T in 1999 and has over 30 years of combined academic and professional design experience in infrastructure engineering. His research interests include the use of advanced construction materials for both new and existing infrastructure engineering applications, including bridge engineering.

Myers is a fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers, the American Concrete Institute and The Masonry Society. He is also a member of the Precast-Prestressed Concrete Institute and Transportation Research Board. Myers has served as an expert on the National Academies Transportation Research Board Long-Term Bridge Performance Program.

