 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Expert Available on Building Safer Pedestrian Bridges

Article ID: 691243

Released: 15-Mar-2018 6:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Georgia State University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: Georgia State University

    Dr. Igor Belykh, professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at Georgia State University

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Engineering, National Infrastructure
KEYWORDS
  • Bridge Collapse, pedestrian bridges, Igor Belykh

    • Newswise — With the recent news of the pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University in Miami, Dr. Igor Belykh, professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at Georgia State University, is available to discuss how to build safer pedestrian bridges.

    Dr. Belykh studies resonant vibrations of pedestrian and suspension bridges. His research, funded by the National Science Foundation, focuses on mathematical modeling of dangerous vibrations caused by collective behavior of pedestrians or wind-induced oscillations of load-bearing elements of bridges. His work could be used as a safety guideline for designing pedestrian bridges or limiting the maximum occupancy of an existing bridge. He hopes to one day make these models available to bridge engineers through software programs.

    Here’s a press release about his latest research paper: 

    http://news.gsu.edu/2017/11/20/biomechanical-model-math-formula-reduce-wobbling-pedestrian-bridges-improve-safety-study-finds/.

    Also, this feature story explains his research: http://news.gsu.edu/2017/01/17/building-better-bridges/.

    Dr. Belykh is available for interviews and can be reached by cell phone at 770-310-2481 or via Skype at igorbelykh. For more information about his background, visit the link to his faculty page: https://math.gsu.edu/ibelykh/.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!