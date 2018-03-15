Sonoma State University's MBA in Wine Business is a Rarity

Newswise — Nestled in the heart of California's Wine Country is a unique educational opportunity for aspiring wine industry entrepreneurs: an MBA in Wine Business.

The only wine business MBA in the United States, Sonoma State University's Wine Business Institute — which is an education and research institute of the School of Business and Economics — offers a number of specialized MBA programs as well as a concentration in wine business studies for undergraduates and certificate programs, all readying its students for the perils and adventure of working in one of California's most profitable industries.

Courses focus on the business of the wine industry and its ever-changing needs, including business intelligence, finance, cost accounting and human resources management.

The Northern California campus is a fitting location for the program, as Sonoma County is home to nearly 60,000 acres of vineyards and more than 425 wineries. At the state level, California accounts for 85 percent of total U.S. wine production.

Name: Heather Rehnberg

Degree: Executive MBA Wine Business '17

Title: Director of marketing at Rombauer Vineyards

















"What drew me to the program was the opportunity to develop leadership skills and business acumen, while connecting with industry professionals through their passion for wine."

"This degree has opened doors for me earlier in my career than I ever imagined. … The greatest value of the program was the network I established. I am in my current role because of the education I received and the network I built during those 17 months."

"Distribution Strategy was one of my favorite courses because it made me more comfortable with industry pricing models."