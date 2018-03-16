New Training Programs in Health Economics and Outcomes Research Announced

Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—March 19, 2018—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research, announced the opening of training programs scheduled for the first half of 2018. ISPOR’s Essential HEOR Training Program provides professional training and education in the field of health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) that covers a wide variety of course topics. Training programs currently available for registration include:

Patient-Reported Outcomes

April 10-11, 2018 | Chapel Hill, Durham, NC, USA

Patient-reported outcomes (PROs) are increasingly in demand by patients, providers, payers, and regulators seeking to assess if new healthcare interventions make a real difference in people’s lives. The Patient-Reported Outcomes training program provides students with the knowledge necessary to incorporate PROs into clinical research. Faculty for the program includes Bryce B. Reeve, PhD and Kevin Weinfurt, PhD.

HEOR Short Course Program (at ISPOR 2018)

May 19-20, 2018 | Baltimore, MD, USA

The ISPOR HEOR Short Course Program is offered at ISPOR conferences around the world and the program at ISPOR 2018 is now open for registration. This program offers 37 half- and full-day courses in HEOR that include 11 new course topics and options for every professional level. Faculty includes experts in HEOR from around the globe.

Health Technology Assessment The ISPOR Health Technology Assessment Training Program is designed for health technology assessment (HTA) “users and doers” in government in addition to public and private payers, industry, health plans, academia, and patient group representatives interested in learning how to conduct various aspects of HTA with an emphasis on clinical and economic evaluation. This course will be offered:

June 19-21, 2018 | Princeton, NJ, USA:

A 3-day session of the ISPOR Health Technology Assessment Training Program will be held in Princeton, NJ, USA. This is the first time that ISPOR’s HTA training will be offered in the United States. This program will focus on how payers evaluate biopharmaceutical products and other technologies in the United States. Faculty includes Finn Børlum Kristensen, MD, PhD; Lou Garrison, PhD; Beth Devine, PhD, PharmD, MBA; and Zoltán Kaló, MSc, MD, PhD.

23-26 July 2018 | Lima, Peru

A 3.5-day session of the ISPOR Health Technology Assessment Training Program will be held in Lima, Peru. Program faculty includes Finn Børlum Kristensen, MD, PhD, Manuel Espinoza, MD, MSc, PhD, and Aurelio Mejía, MSc.



