Inside Science: The Science of Sneakers: High-Tops vs. Low-Tops

In the story, "The Science of Sneakers: High-Tops vs. Low-Tops," Woo interviews experts in biomechanics, from basketball teams and shoe companies to discover the trends and the research behind the shoes and styles of today's top players. He scrutinizes the sometimes conflicting research studies that explain what makes a good sneaker and what protects players' ankles.

As a Golden State Warriors fan, Woo has followed star guard Stephen Curry's recurring ankle injuries -- including four sprains just this season. But, Woo's story shows that according to the science, Curry's doing the right thing by taping and bracing his ankles before every game. His choice of sneaker may not be that important after all.

