 
Return to Article List

Immigration Historian Available to Discuss Implications of DACA in Higher Ed and Within Immigrant Communities.

Article ID: 691279

Released: 16-Mar-2018 1:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: Photo courtesy of Rachel Ida Buff

    Rachel Ida Buff is an immigration historian and author of the 2017 book "Against the Deportation Terror."

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Government/Law, Immigration, U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
  • DACA decision, DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, immigrant communities, immigrant deportation,
  • Immigrant Children
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — Rachel Ida Buff is an immigration historian and program coordinator at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM). She is available to discuss contemporary and historical immigrant populations in Wisconsin and across the United States. She can also speak to how the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals legislation impacts American higher education on a systemic and individual level and how universities, faculty and affected students are responding. Buff is available for radio, television and print interviews.
     
    Her most recent book is “Against the Deportation Terror: Organizing for Immigrant Rights in the 20th Century” (Temple University Press, 2017). She is the editor of “Immigrant Rights in the Shadows of Citizenship” and the author of “Immigration and the Political Economy of Home: West Indian Brooklyn and American Indian Minneapolis, 1945–1992.”

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!