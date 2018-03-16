Keck Medicine of USC’s M. Victoria Marx Appointed President of the Society of Interventional Radiology

Newswise — LOS ANGELES – M. Victoria Marx, MD, an interventional radiologist at Keck Medicine of USC, has been appointed president of the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) for 2018–2019. Marx will leverage her expertise in image-guided therapy to lead the professional medical society.

“Interventional radiology uses imaging techniques like fluoroscopy, ultrasound, computerized tomography and magnetic resonance imaging to offer patients image-guided, precise, minimally invasive treatments for everything from stroke, pulmonary embolism and uterine fibroids to lung, liver and kidney cancer,” Marx says. “Through my new role as president, I will continue to move forward important SIR initiatives aimed at everything from promoting diversity within the specialty to increasing patients’ awareness of the benefits of interventional radiology.”

Marx, who joined Keck Medicine in 1999, is an expert in women’s health, biliary disease and radiation safety. In her clinical practice, she advocates for managing symptomatic uterine fibroids with uterine fibroid embolization, a minimally invasive treatment that avoids hysterectomy. She is also focused on broadening regulatory standards to minimize radiation exposure for patients, physicians and staff.

In addition to her active clinical practice, Marx is a professor of clinical radiology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, vice chair of education for the Department of Radiology and director of the diagnostic radiology residency program.

“Dr. Marx is an accomplished interventional radiologist who has helped shape the Department of Radiology’s residency training program,” says Edward Grant, MD, chair of the Department of Radiology and professor of radiology at the Keck School. “I’m delighted that she will be leading SIR and have no doubt that she will have a significant impact on the society as well.”

SIR represents more than 7,500 practicing interventional radiology physicians, trainees, medical students, scientists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, radiologic technologists and paramedical professionals.

