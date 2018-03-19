Undark Magazine Publisher Receives Endocrine Society Award for Excellence in Science and Medical Journalism

Newswise — CHICAGO—MIT Knight Science Journalism Program Director and Undark Magazine publisher Deborah Blum received the Endocrine Society’s annual Award for Excellence in Science and Medical Journalism, the Society announced today.



Blum was honored at the Society’s 100th Annual Meeting & Expo in Chicago, Ill., for her coverage of the health effects soy milk and formula have on infants. The winning article, “The Great Soy Formula Experiment,” was published in Undark Magazine in August 2017.



In her article, Blum examines how natural compounds in soy can interfere with estrogen hormones in the body and affect reproductive health. Compounds called phytoestrogens found in soy can act as an endocrine-disrupting chemical (EDC)—a chemical or mixture of chemicals that can cause adverse health effects by interfering with hormones in the body. Research has found EDC exposure is associated with a number of health problems, including male reproductive disorders, premature death, obesity and diabetes, neurological impacts, breast cancer, endometriosis, female reproductive disorders, immune disorders, liver cancer, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s disease, prostate cancer, and thyroid disorders.



Blum is a Pulitzer Prize-winning science journalist, columnist and author of five books, including The Poisoner’s Handbook and Love at Goon Park. She is a former president of the National Association of Science Writers, was a member of the governing board of the World Federation of Science Writers, and currently serves as vice president of the Council for the Advancement of Science Writing. Blum is co-editor of the book A Field Guide for Science Writers. In 2015, she was selected as the fourth director of the Knight Science Journalism Program at MIT.



The Society established the journalism award in 2008 to recognize outstanding reporting that enhances the public understanding of health issues pertaining to the field of endocrinology.



The Award for Excellence in Science and Medical Journalism consists of a presentation at the Society’s awards banquet during the Society’s annual meeting, ENDO 2018. The meeting is taking place from March 17-20.



More information on the Endocrine Society Award for Excellence in Science and Medical Journalism is available at: https://www.endocrine.org/news-room/journalism-award.



# # #



Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.



The Society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit our site at www.endocrine.org. Follow us on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia.