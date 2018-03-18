TRIUMF to Host Governor General During Her First Official Visit to BC

8 a.m. PT, March 19, 2018, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – This coming Thursday morning, March 22, TRIUMF is thrilled to welcome on-site Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General Canada, as part of her first official visit to British Columbia.

The Governor General will meet with TRIUMF staff and students as she tours Canada's particle accelerator centre, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary throughout 2018. Her Excellency's tour will include a visit to the Advanced Rare IsotopE Laboratory (ARIEL) – a flagship project for Canada and one of the great scientific facilities under construction in the world. At the end of the visit, Her Excellency will deliver brief remarks.

Media are invited to attend the TRIUMF visit program for part of the tour and Her Excellency's remarks. Advanced registration is required. See details below.

When

Thursday, March 22, 2018, 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Private tour of TRIUMF with Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General Canada, followed by brief remarks to TRIUMF staff and students. Registered media are invited to attend part of the tour and Her Excellency's remarks (photo/video opportunities). Please see notes to editor / news director below.

Where

TRIUMF

4004 Wesbrook Mall

Vancouver, BC V6T 2A3

Pay parking available on site

Notes to Editor / News Director

Media are asked to confirm their attendance via email (lisa@triumf.ca) no later than 7 a.m. PT on March 22, 2018. All media must check-in at the media registration area upon arrival with photo I.D. and credentials. Media wishing to join the TRIUMF tour with Her Excellency must be checked-in at TRIUMF no later than 8:30 a.m. Those arriving later will not be able to join the tour.

As TRIUMF is a working particle accelerator laboratory, there are some safety considerations to be aware of when on site. Prior to arriving at TRIUMF, all media must review the TRIUMF Guest Safety Information found here: http://www.triumf.ca/public-tours/safety-information

While no personal protective equipment will be required on the tour route, closed-toe shoes with a low heel are required footwear. As the tour route involves walking over grated floors and stairs, it is highly recommended that guests wear long pants.

About TRIUMF

TRIUMF is Canada’s particle accelerator centre. The lab is a hub for discovery and innovation inspired by a half-century of ingenuity in answering nature's most challenging questions. From the hunt for the smallest particles in our universe to research that advances the next generation of batteries or develops isotopes to diagnose and treat disease, TRIUMF drives more than scientific discovery. Powered by its complement of top talent and advanced accelerator infrastructure, TRIUMF is pushing the frontiers in isotope science and innovation, as well as technologies to address fundamental and applied problems in particle and nuclear physics, and the materials and life sciences. In collaboration with 20 Canadian universities, TRIUMF's diverse community of nearly 600 multidisciplinary researchers, engineers, technicians, tradespeople, staff, and students create a unique incubator for Canadian excellence, as well as a portal to premier global collaborations. Our passion for understanding everything from the nature of the nucleus to the creation of the cosmos sparks imagination, inspiration, improved health, economic opportunity, and a better world for all.

For more information, visit www.triumf.ca and www.triumf50.com. @TRIUMFLab