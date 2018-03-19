Mercy Family Care Physicians (MFCP) Opens New $4 Million Facility in Mercy’s Mcauley Tower Building

Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Citing increased demand for pediatric and primary care services in downtown Baltimore and the desire to create convenient access for families, Thomas R. Mullen, President and CEO of Mercy Health Services, has announced that Mercy Family Care Physicians (MFCP) has relocated to Mercy’s Tower Building located in McAuley Plaza at 301 St. Paul Place.

The new state-of-the-art 14,675 square foot location features a total of 33 exam rooms (8 adult primary care, 25 pediatric care, including 4 sick child care examination rooms), a blood draw lab including an infant station, EKG, a play area for children, expansive waiting areas comprising nearly 70 seats. The $4 million facility received a $1.9 million in matching grant funding through the Maryland Hospital Association State Bond program aimed at increasing access to primary care.

“The opening of the Mary Catherine Bunting Center has afforded Mercy with an opportunity for additional growth on our downtown campus, specifically, Mercy’s former inpatient facility, the Tower building at 301 St. Paul Place. Bringing Mercy Family Care on to the hospital’s main campus improves access to both primary and pediatric care for Baltimore’s downtown residents and beyond,” Mr. Mullen said.

Formerly Family Health Centers of Baltimore, Mercy Family Care Physicians is now part of Mercy’s primary care network. Mercy’s network of high-quality physicians also offers convenient access to primary care and specialty services at other locations in downtown Baltimore, Canton, Lutherville, Overlea, Glen Burnie and Hunt Valley. The MFCP group will manage the care and treatment of pediatric and adult patients formerly seen at the Mead Building at 315 N. Calvert Street.

The facility will be staffed by six Mercy pediatricians, two adult medicine specialists and a number of clinical support staff. Specifically:

Adult Medicine: Gary Friedman, M.D., Medical Director; Jeanne McCauley, M.D.

Pediatrics: Jonathan Clemens, M.D., Medical Director; Michele Jules-Chapman, M.D., Dawan King, M.D., Charles Shubin, M.D., Michelle Williams, M.D., Ashanti Woods, M.D.

“The new facility provides additional space for growth, so we expect to add providers over time,” Mr. Mullen added. “Increasing access to family primary care services is a key part of Mercy’s strategy in an era of population health.”

Mercy Medical Center is a 144-year-old, university-affiliated medical facility with a national reputation for women’s health care. For more information, visit www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.