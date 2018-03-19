Penn Nursing Ranked #1 Nursing School in the World for the Third Year in a Row

Newswise — The University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing) is again the number one nursing school in the world according to a recent ranking by QS World University. The rankings highlight the world’s top universities in 48 different subject areas (as of 2018) based on academic reputation, employer reputation, and research impact. This is the third consecutive year that Penn Nursing has taken the top spot.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject rankings aim to help prospective students identify the world’s leading schools in their chosen field. Each of the subject rankings is compiled using four sources. The first two of these are QS’s global surveys of academics and employers, which are used to assess institutions’ international reputation in each subject. The second two indicators assess research impact, based on research citations per paper and h-index (a way of measuring both the productivity and impact of the published work) in the relevant subject.

These four components are combined to produce the results for each of the subject rankings, with weightings adapted for each discipline. In 2018, the QS World University Rankings by Subject were based on responses from more than 40,000 academics worldwide.

