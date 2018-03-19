AARDA Hosts a National Summit on Autoimmune Disease

Newswise — EASTPOINTE, MI – March 16, 2018: American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) will host their National Summit on Autoimmune Disease Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The National Summit is open to the public and will take place at Sidley Austin law firm located at 1501 K Street, N.W. #600, Washington, DC 20005. The Summit is 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., with a special reception to follow 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

A goal of the Summit is to understand why researchers are seeing certain autoimmune or related diseases in patients receiving current immunotherapies. Research panel discussion, facilitated by AARDA’s Chairman Emeritus Dr. Noel Rose, includes panelists such as Patrizio Caturegli, M.D., M.P.H. (Associate Professor of Pathology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine), Javid Moslehi, M. D. (Assistant Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt School of Medicine), Michael L. Dougan, M. D., PhD (Director of the Immunotherapy Mucosal Inflammation Program, Massachusetts General Hospital), Ethan Shevach, M. D. (Cellular Immunology Section, NIH), and Jaydira Del Rivero, M.D. (Staff Clinician Pediatric Oncology Branch).

The program will also focus on important advocacy issues. Stephanie Hales (Partner, Sidley Austin LLP) will provide a congressional and regulatory outlook, including Medicare Part D. Also, Steven Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of the Sjogren’s Syndrome Foundation, will speak about “Changing the game for Sjogren’s patients: Strategies, techniques, and implications.”

Michael Ybarra, M. D., FAAEM, FACEP (Deputy Vice President of Advocacy and Strategic Alliances, PhRMA) will address emerging issues in patient access; what patients and patient advocates need to know about copay card changes, high deductible insurance plans and access to treatment. Lilly Stairs, head of Patient Advocacy with Clara Health, will speak on the topic of patient-powered advocacy.

Sidley Austin LLP will be presented with the AARDA “Autoimmune Pro Bono Advocate Award” for their extraordinary work and dedication to the autoimmune disease community at the special reception.

Pre-registration is required to attend this Summit. To reserve your seat, please visit https://adsummit2018.eventbrite.com. Space is limited.

About the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA)

The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association is dedicated to the eradication of autoimmune diseases and the alleviation of suffering and the socioeconomic impact of autoimmunity through fostering and facilitating collaboration in the areas of education, public awareness, research, and patient services in an effective, ethical and efficient manner.

AARDA is the only national nonprofit health agency dedicated to bringing a national focus to autoimmunity, the major cause of serious chronic diseases. Approximately 50 million Americans, 20 percent of the population or one in five people, suffer from autoimmune diseases. Women are more likely than men to be affected; some estimates say that 75 percent of those affected--some 37.5 million people--are women. Still, with these statistics, autoimmunity is rarely discussed as a women's health issue.

For more information on autoimmunity and/or AARDA, contact AARDA by phone at (586) 776-3900 or on the web at www.aarda.org.

