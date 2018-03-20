U.S. News Ranks Rush University Programs Among Best in the Nation

Newswise — (CHICAGO) — Rush University received high marks in the 2019 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Graduate Schools rankings released March 20, with eight College of Nursing programs and one College of Health Sciences program ranked in the top five in the country.

The College of Nursing improved in seven categories, including four programs that are now ranked No. 1 in the nation:

Clinical Nurse Leader

Psychiatric/Mental Health Nursing

Adult/Gerontology Nurse Practitioner (Acute Care)

Adult/Gerontology Nurse Practitioner (Primary Care)

“We’re honored to be ranked No. 1 in four programs and in the top 2 percent overall for nursing colleges,” said Marquis D. Foreman, PhD, RN, FAAN, the John L. and Helen Kellogg Dean of Nursing, Rush University College of Nursing. “Rush is steadfast in preparing transformative nurse leaders who will change the current and future state of health care. From clinical nurse leaders to nurse practitioners, these rankings are a testament to the quality of our students and the passion of our faculty.”

The following Rush nursing programs are also ranked:

Nursing Administration (No. 4)

Nursing Anesthesia (No. 4; ranked in 2016)

Pediatric Nurse Practitioner (No. 4)

Family Nurse Practitioner (No. 6)

Matching last year’s rankings, the College of Nursing is fourth overall in the doctor in nursing practice category and 18th in the master’s degree category. There are more than 500 nursing schools in the U.S. with master’s or doctoral programs.

In addition, the College of Nursing was ranked 14th in U.S. News’ 2018 Best Online Programs rankings in January.

Rush’s College of Health Sciences has two disciplines that remained in the top 10:

Health Systems Management (No. 5; ranked in 2015)

Audiology — Doctorate (No. 9; ranked in 2016)

Additionally, the College of Health Sciences’ Speech-Language Pathology program remains ranked 24th (ranked in 2016) , its Occupational Therapy program ranked 25th (2016) and its Physician Assistant Program ranked 40th (2015).

Rush Medical College is ranked 59th in U.S. News’ Medical Primary care category and 69th in the Research category.

Rush University is a health science university that is integral to Rush, an academic health system that includes Rush University Medical Center, Rush University, Rush Copley Medical Center (Aurora, IL) and Rush Oak Park Hospital (Oak Park, IL), as well as numerous outpatient care facilities. The system integrates outstanding patient care, education, and research and community partnerships.

Rush University was founded in 1972 and has expanded from one college and fewer than 100 students to four colleges and an all-time high of more than 2,500 students in the 2017-18 academic year. It includes Rush Medical College, the College of Nursing, the College of Health Sciences and the Graduate College.

Rush University is known for its high-quality health care education, supportive learning environment, engagement with the urban community and forward-looking education approach.