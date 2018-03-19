Experts Available to Discuss Self-Driving Uber Crash in Arizona
Newswise — The following experts from Arizona State University are available to discuss the self-driving Uber crash in Tempe, Arizona. To schedule a live or pre-recorded television interview in ASU’s professional recording studio, contact mediarelations@asu.edu.
Mahmud Farooque (Based in Washington, D.C.)
Available to discuss science and innovation policy
Clinical Associate Professor, Consortium for Science, Policy and Outcomes
Faculty, School for the Future of Innovation in Society
202-446-0397
Available to discuss technology policy and infrastructure design
Assistant Professor, School for the Future of Innovation in Society
Senior Sustainability Scientist, Global Institute of Sustainability
480-727-6616
Available to discuss technology risks
Director, Risk Innovation Lab
Chair, Master of Science and Technology Policy
Professor, School for the Future of Innovation in Society
480-727-8831
Available to discuss how humans and autonomous vehicles co-exist
Professor and Program Chair, Human Systems Engineering
Science Director, Cognitive Engineering Research Institute
480-988-2173
Available to discuss technology trends and vulnerabilities
Director, Human-Computer Intelligence Lab
Assistant Professor, Computing, Informatics and Decision Systems Engineering
480-727-5103
Available to discuss applications of artifical intelligence, including autonomous vehicles
Professor, School of Computing, Informatics and Decision Systems Engineering
President, Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence
480-965-0113