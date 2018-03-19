 
Experts Available to Discuss Self-Driving Uber Crash in Arizona

    • Newswise — The following experts from Arizona State University are available to discuss the self-driving Uber crash in Tempe, Arizona. To schedule a live or pre-recorded television interview in ASU’s professional recording studio, contact mediarelations@asu.edu.

     

    Mahmud Farooque (Based in Washington, D.C.)

    Available to discuss science and innovation policy

    Clinical Associate Professor, Consortium for Science, Policy and Outcomes

    Faculty, School for the Future of Innovation in Society

    202-446-0397

    Mahmud.Farooque@asu.edu

     

    Thaddeus R. Miller

    Available to discuss technology policy and infrastructure design

    Assistant Professor, School for the Future of Innovation in Society

    Senior Sustainability Scientist, Global Institute of Sustainability

    480-727-6616

    Thaddeus.Miller@asu.edu

     

    Andrew D. Maynard

    Available to discuss technology risks

    Director, Risk Innovation Lab

    Chair, Master of Science and Technology Policy 

    Professor, School for the Future of Innovation in Society

    480-727-8831

    Andrew.Maynard@asu.edu

     

    Nancy Cooke

    Available to discuss how humans and autonomous vehicles co-exist

    Professor and Program Chair, Human Systems Engineering

    Science Director, Cognitive Engineering Research Institute

    480-988-2173

    Nancy.Cooke@asu.edu

     

    Ashraf Gafar

    Available to discuss technology trends and vulnerabilities

    Director, Human-Computer Intelligence Lab 

    Assistant Professor, Computing, Informatics and Decision Systems Engineering

    Ashraf.Gaffar@asu.edu

    480-727-5103

     

    Subbarao Kambhampatti

    Available to discuss applications of artifical intelligence, including autonomous vehicles

    Professor, School of Computing, Informatics and Decision Systems Engineering 

    President, Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence

    Subbarao.Kambhampati@asu.edu

    480-965-0113

