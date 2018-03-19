Experts Available to Discuss Self-Driving Uber Crash in Arizona

Newswise — The following experts from Arizona State University are available to discuss the self-driving Uber crash in Tempe, Arizona. To schedule a live or pre-recorded television interview in ASU’s professional recording studio, contact mediarelations@asu.edu.

Mahmud Farooque (Based in Washington, D.C.)

Available to discuss science and innovation policy

Clinical Associate Professor, Consortium for Science, Policy and Outcomes

Faculty, School for the Future of Innovation in Society

202-446-0397

Mahmud.Farooque@asu.edu

Thaddeus R. Miller

Available to discuss technology policy and infrastructure design

Assistant Professor, School for the Future of Innovation in Society

Senior Sustainability Scientist, Global Institute of Sustainability

480-727-6616

Thaddeus.Miller@asu.edu

Andrew D. Maynard

Available to discuss technology risks

Director, Risk Innovation Lab

Chair, Master of Science and Technology Policy

Professor, School for the Future of Innovation in Society

480-727-8831

Andrew.Maynard@asu.edu

Nancy Cooke

Available to discuss how humans and autonomous vehicles co-exist

Professor and Program Chair, Human Systems Engineering

Science Director, Cognitive Engineering Research Institute

480-988-2173

Nancy.Cooke@asu.edu

Ashraf Gafar

Available to discuss technology trends and vulnerabilities

Director, Human-Computer Intelligence Lab

Assistant Professor, Computing, Informatics and Decision Systems Engineering

Ashraf.Gaffar@asu.edu

480-727-5103

Subbarao Kambhampatti

Available to discuss applications of artifical intelligence, including autonomous vehicles

Professor, School of Computing, Informatics and Decision Systems Engineering

President, Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence

Subbarao.Kambhampati@asu.edu

480-965-0113