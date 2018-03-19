David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA Places Highly in National Ranking

Newswise — The David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA solidified its standing among the nation’s best medical schools in the annual U.S. News and World Report survey of gradaute schools released March 20.

UCLA’s medical school placed No. 4 in primary care, up two spots from the prior year, and tied for No. 8 in research, up three positions.

“Our objective is to develop physicians who are collaborative and compassionate in patient care and scientists who patiently and diligently conduct research essential for continued breakthroughs in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of illness,” said Dr. Kelsey Martin, dean of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “I applaud our faculty, physicians-in-training, graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and staff for continuing to put patients first. Their dedication is reflected in our performance in surveys that consistently place us among top medical schools.”

Medical school faculty and residents provide patient care at UCLA Health hospitals in Westwood and Santa Monica and in clinics throughout Southern California. Medical students receive training at these medical centers as well as partner hospitals and with community groups in the region.

Dr. John Mazziotta, vice chancellor of UCLA Health Sciences and CEO of UCLA Health, said patients benefit from the close relationship between research and clinical programs.

“Our hospitals, clinics and medical education programs share the same overarching goal – provide the best possible patient care informed by the latest scientific developments and using the most modern treatment methods and technology,” Mazziotta said.

Data used to calculate the medical school rankings include a reputation survey of medical school leaders across the country, applicant admission rates, student scores on the Medical College Admission Test and faculty-to-student ratios, among other factors.

The research category also considered the value of grants received from the National Institutes of Health and other research funders. The primary care category also considered the proportion of graduates entering primary care specialties.

In the most recent U.S. News and World Report ranking of hospitals, UCLA Health placed No. 1 in Los Angeles and No. 7 in the nation.