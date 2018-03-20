Registration is Now Open for the All-New Radiology Leadership Institute® (RLI) Leadership Essentials Program

Newswise — Reston, VA (March 20, 2018) – The Radiology Leadership Institute (RLI)’s all-new Leadership Essentials Program equips tomorrow’s radiology leaders with the skills they need to succeed throughout their careers. Designed in collaboration with residency program directors, the 10-month program empowers residents and fellows to navigate a broad range of real-world scenarios including rookie leadership, contracts and negotiations, constructing and maintaining high-functioning teams, burnout and more.

“If you’re a residency program director or coordinator, you don’t want to miss this opportunity to enable your trainees to gain valuable insight and advice from the nation’s leading radiology educators,” said Richard Duszak, MD, FACR, co-chair of the program. “RLI Leadership Essentials provides accessible and affordable training to effectively strengthen your residents’ non-interpretive and professional skills.”

The program begins in early August 2018 and concludes in May 2019

One topic will be covered each month through a brief recorded video lecture that residents are able to watch on their own, followed by a live Q&A session with the RLI faculty. The live Q&A sessions are held on the second Wednesday of each month at noon ET. Faculty members include Gregory Nicola, MD, FACR; Carolyn Meltzer, MD, FACR; Cheri Canon, MD, FACR and Alexander Norbash, MD, MHCM, FACR, to name a few.

“RLI Leadership Essentials was created with residents’ busy schedules in mind,” said Matthew Hawkins, MD, program co-chair. “Each expert-led Q&A session will build upon the short, on-demand video lecture to ensure your residents will achieve sustainable success throughout their radiology careers.”

Group pricing is available, including a 20 percent discount for groups of 10 or more from the same residency program. Residents and fellows are also welcome to register individually for the low fee of $125. Registration is now open.

