The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Returns to No. 1 in U.S. News & World Report Rankings

The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) is the No. 1 accredited graduate nursing school in the country, according to the U.S. News & World Report 2019 rankings. The school also maintained its previous No. 2 ranking for the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program.

“We are proud of this accomplishment, both in the rankings and in the opportunities we provide here at Johns Hopkins,” says Patricia Davidson, PhD, MEd, RN, FAAN, dean of JHSON. “This has been a year of impressive growth, graduating the first class of Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Entry Into Nursing Program students, launching various online options and new programs, recruiting additional faculty, and continuing our tradition of excellence, diversity, and advocacy.”

JHSON remains consistently top ranked across the globe in research funding and has been named the No. 3 nursing school in the world by QS World University. In 2017, the school announced the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) Advanced Practice/Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) program, the first in the country where students can receive both degrees simultaneously from one school, and finalized the transition of master’s to doctoral programs for nurse practitioner students.

In addition, the school graduated the first ever Doctor of Nursing Practice program to be delivered in the Middle East, hired 10 faculty, saw five faculty inducted as fellows in the American Academy of Nursing, increased research in the areas of pediatrics, violence, mental health, substance use, gerontology, and more, and tripled the size of the PhD program since 2015.

“It’s the unrelenting effort of our students, faculty, and staff to be thought leaders and models of excellence that makes our ranking a reality,” says Davidson. “We are ever energized by the growing opportunities to move our profession forward.”

Conducted annually, the U.S. News & World Report rankings are determined by weighing peer assessment, program size, student selectivity, faculty resources, research activity, and more. This year’s survey included 296 master’s programs.

For full details regarding the U.S. News & World Report rankings, go to www.usnews.com/grad.

***

Located in Baltimore, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is a globally-recognized leader in nursing education, research and practice and ranks No. 1 nationally among graduate schools of nursing and No. 2 for DNP programs in the U.S. News & World Report 2019 rankings. In addition, the school is ranked by QS World University as the No. 3 nursing school in the world and is No.1 by College Choice for its master’s program. For more information, visit www.nursing.jhu.edu.