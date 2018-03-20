Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Ranked Among Nation’s Top 20 Medical Schools by U.S. News & World Report

(New York – March 20) Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS) is once again ranked among the top 20 medical schools for research in the United States, according to the new 2018-19 U.S. News & World Report “Best Medical Schools” rankings released today.

Mount Sinai ranked No. 18 among the 124 medical schools and schools of osteopathic medicine that were ranked this year, an improvement of four places over last year.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as having one of the nation’s best schools and an even greater honor to lead a team of talented faculty and researchers who challenge the limits of science and medicine, seek breakthrough treatments for the most serious medical conditions, and train the next generation of great physicians and scientists,” said Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and President for Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System. “Our school strives to be an innovative leader in medicine and science where future leaders are formed in a diverse, inclusive, and high-impact academic environment.”

The new rankings were released online in the 2018 edition of U.S. News & World Report “America’s Best Graduate Schools.” The rankings are based on statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research, and students. Criteria used in the medical school rankings include peer assessment surveys, research activity, grade point averages, MCAT scores, and National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding.

Only a few medical schools—ISMMS, Stanford, and the University of California, San Francisco—have earned distinction by multiple indicators: they are U.S. News & World Report top 20 medical schools aligned with top “Honor Roll” hospitals, among the top 15 in NIH funding, and among the top 10 most innovative research institutions as ranked by the journal Nature in its Innovation Index. This reflects a special level of excellence in education, clinical practice, and research.

Dr. Charney continued, “This year marks the 50th anniversary of our School. Since our inception, we have set out to break the model of medical education and research through a diverse and inclusive student and faculty body, an entrepreneurial vision that disrupts the status quo, a passionate focus on community medicine, and an eye towards solving medical and scientific problems that greatly impact the lives of many. Through the years, our faculty has made many great contributions to medical science and our talented students continue to take risks, innovate and push the boundaries of thought to drive change.”

ISMMS is ranked second among U.S. medical schools in funding per principal investigator by the Association of American Medical Colleges and 13th for total NIH funding. The journal Nature recently ranked the School among the top 10 research institutions in the world, based on its contributions to published research that is later cited by other organizations in patent development.

