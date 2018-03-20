UCI

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, IRVINE

NEWS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NOTE TO EDITORS: PHOTO AVAILABLE AT

https://news.uci.edu/2018/03/20/ucis-graduate-programs-shine-in-u-s-news-world-report-rankings/



Contact: Tom Vasich

949-824-6455

tmvasich@uci.edu

UCI’s graduate programs shine in U.S. News & World Report rankings

7 fields of advanced study place in top 10 among public universities on annual list

Newswise — Irvine, Calif., March 20, 2018 — The University of California, Irvine’s Ph.D. program in criminology, law & society placed third in the nation in U.S. News & World Report’s annual graduate school rankings – published online today – with six other fields of advanced study in the top 10 among public universities and 16 in the top 25.

“UCI has established itself as a world-class public research university in a wide range of fields,” said Frances Leslie, vice provost for graduate education and dean of the Graduate Division. “These rankings confirm that our campus offers challenging and intellectually rich opportunities for students of all backgrounds to achieve academic and professional excellence.”

UCI’s criminology doctorate program jumped to third overall in the current rankings. Previously, the program was ranked fifth. Students in this interdisciplinary program study and conduct research under renowned faculty who probe the causes and consequences of crime, its impact on society and its interplay with the law. Additionally, in January, U.S. News found the campus’s online master’s program in criminology to be No. 3 in the country.

Other UCI graduate programs also fare well in today’s rankings.

UCI Law continues its rise

In just its fourth year of eligibility, the UCI School of Law ranks seventh among public universities and 21st overall (an increase of seven spots over last year). In addition, it’s sixth among publics for clinical training (13th overall) and eighth among publics for intellectual property law (21st overall). UCI Law recently welcomed L. Song Richardson as its new dean, and the school will celebrate its 10th anniversary during the 2018-19 academic year.

A chemistry powerhouse

UCI’s traditionally strong Department of Chemistry, which was founded by Nobel laureate F. Sherwood Rowland, placed eighth among publics (20th overall). Its organic chemistry graduate program is third among publics (10th overall), and its inorganic chemistry graduate program is seventh among publics (15th overall). The school’s esteemed faculty includes two members of the National Academy of Sciences, two fellows of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, and 18 fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Nursing makes its mark

Established in 2016 (though nursing science had been a program since 2007), the Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing continues its dramatic rise in the U.S. News rankings, placing 43rd among publics and 66th overall (a leap of 16 spots over last year). In 2017, the school welcomed Adey Nyamathi, its founding dean, and introduced new programs, such as the master’s entry program in nursing, which has a community and population health focus. The school has elevated the nurse practitioner track to a Doctor of Nursing Practice program and will welcome its first cohort this fall.

Other top 25 UCI schools and programs are:

Francisco J. Ayala School of Biology, 12 th among publics, 33 rd overall

among publics, 33 overall School of Education, 14 th among publics, 24 th overall

among publics, 24 overall Computer science, 15 th among publics, 30 th overall

among publics, 30 overall Physics, 16 th among publics, 28 th overall

among publics, 28 overall Part-time MBA program, 19 th among publics, 32 nd overall

among publics, 32 overall The Henry Samueli School of Engineering, 21 st among publics, 35 th overall

among publics, 35 overall The Paul Merage School of Business, 21 st among publics, 42 nd overall

among publics, 42 overall Mathematics, 21 st among publics, 39 th overall

among publics, 39 overall School of Medicine research, 22nd among publics, 46th overall

U.S. News did not evaluate any arts, social sciences or humanities programs, as these are ranked in alternate years. Last year, UCI’s graduate program in critical theory was No. 1 in the nation.

UCI is one of the top doctorate-granting institutions in the U.S. and has more than 5,000 students engaged in advanced scholarship and world-class research.