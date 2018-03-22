“The Irish-Jewish Couple in Feature Films”—March 29 Lecture at NYU

Newswise — Historian Lawrence Baron will deliver “From Abie’s Irish Rose to Anna Riley’s Rabbi Jake: The Irish-Jewish Couple in Feature Films,” a lecture on how American feature films about Irish-Jewish romances have conveyed varying messages related to the “Melting Pot” ideal, on Thurs., March 29, 7 p.m. at New York University’s King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center (first-floor screening room, 53 Washington Square South [between Sullivan St. and Thompson St.]).

Lawrence Baron, professor emeritus of Modern Jewish History at San Diego State University, will consider how these films expose inter-ethnic tensions, epitomize inter-faith toleration, reflect changing gender roles, and embrace multicultural diversity. The lecture, which will trace the evolution of how these relationships have been depicted from early films like “Abie’s Irish Rose” to more recent ones like “Keeping the Faith” and “The Fitzgerald Family Christmas,” will be illustrated with clips from a selection of these motion pictures.

Baron has authored and edited four books, including The Modern Jewish Experience in World Cinema (Brandeis University Press, 2011) and Projecting the Holocaust into the Present: The Changing Focus of Contemporary Holocaust Cinema (Rowman and Littlefield, 2005). He is currently working on a history of how and why the Oscars have honored films about the Holocaust.

The event, co-sponsored by NYU’s Department of Hebrew and Judaic Studies and Glucksman Ireland House, is free and open to the public. To RSVP, please click here: http://bit.ly/2ptDlPB; for more information, please call 212.998.8980.

Subways: A, B, C, D, E, F, M (West 4th Street).

# # #