Eccles School's MBA Program Jumps 13 Spots Into Top 50 in U.S. News & World Report Rankings

Newswise — The University of Utah David Eccles School of Business’ Full-Time MBA program vaulted 13 spots in U.S. News & World Report’s rankings for the best business schools, moving to No. 44 overall, No. 22 for public schools and No. 24 for entrepreneurship. The Full-Time MBA ranking represents an astounding 35-spot climb in just two years. In addition, in the best Part-Time MBA rankings, the Professional MBA program jumped 48 spots, placing No. 60.

"Our climb in rankings is a direct result of attracting the best students, educating them with renowned faculty, offering hands-on learning in our experiential programs, and facilitating strong career outcomes through dedicated executive career coaching," said Stephanie Geisler, director of the Full-Time MBA program.

The Eccles School has made major investments recently, including hiring prestigious faculty from around the globe, increasing the amount of scholarship dollars awarded, and constructing and opening three premier new buildings in the past seven years.

“The ranking shows the Eccles School’s investment in MBA programs in recent years has paid off, with three of the four offered programs now in the top 50 nationwide,” said Dean Taylor Randall. “We are creating the MBA of the future, where students transform into the industry leaders of tomorrow.”

In August 2018, all MBA programs and Executive Education will move into the new 150,000 square-foot Robert H. and Katharine B. Garff Executive Education building, giving MBA students more study and classroom space, along with executive-level amenities.

“It is an honor to see our Full-Time MBA program receive prestigious rankings and recognition as a top-50 program,” said Brad Vierig, associate dean of MBA Programs & Executive Education at the Eccles School. "All of our indicators of placement success, quality, and student selectivity are up. We are proud of our high-functioning team of administrators, faculty, students, alumni, and employers. As a result, our students have a competitive edge in the job market and are able to add immediate value to their workplace upon graduation.”

To view the full ranking, visit usnews.com/best-graduate-schools.

About the David Eccles School of Business

The Eccles School is synonymous with ‘doing.’ The Eccles experience provides a world-class business education with a unique, entrepreneurial focus on real-world scenarios where students put what they learn into practice long before graduation. Founded in 1917 and educating more than 6,000 students annually, the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business offers nine undergraduate majors, four MBAs, eight other graduate programs, a Ph.D. in seven areas and executive education curricula. The school is also home to 12 institutes, centers and initiatives that deliver academic research and support an ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation. For more information, visit Eccles.Utah.edu or call 801-581-7676.