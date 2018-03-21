“Signal vs. Noise: Ask Not What Your Country Can Do for You”—March 28 Panel Discussion at NYU

Newswise — New York University’s Department of Environmental Studies will host “Ask Not What Your Country Can Do for You,” a panel on the role of business and local and state government in environmental action, on Wed., March 28, 6-7:30 p.m. (19 University Place [at 8th Street], Room 102).

Speakers include: Lia Cairone, senior policy advisor at the New York City Mayor’s Office of Sustainability; Tensie Whelan, director of NYU’s Center for Sustainable Business; and David Hayes, executive director of NYU’s State Energy and Environmental Impact Center.

The panel will be moderated by David Kanter, an assistant professor of environmental studies at NYU.

The event is free and open to the public. To RSVP, please click here: http://bit.ly/2tX2Cqw. Photo ID required for entry. For more information, please call 212.992.7950. Subways: R, W (8th Street); 6 (Astor Place).

The evening is part of “Signal vs. Noise,” a Department of Environmental Studies’ speaker series that takes a deeper look at environmental issues under the Trump administration.

