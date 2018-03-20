Surgeons at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Treat the Hospital’s First Patient with Gene Therapy

Newswise — On March 20, 2018, surgeons at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, treated the hospital’s first patient with gene therapy. The complex eye surgery was performed by dedicated retina specialist, Aaron Nagiel, MD, PhD , of The Vision Center at CHLA, on an adult patient with Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis, a form of childhood blindness that affects the retina.

The novel one-time treatment received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December 2017, after clinical trials demonstrated that it was safe and effective in both children and adults. To be considered for treatment, patients must be tested for a specific genetic mutation and CHLA is one of the few facilities nationwide that has the certification and capability to perform the necessary testing on-site, at the Center for Personalized Medicine.

“Many hospitals across the country underwent a rigorous evaluation to deliver this therapy, says Dr. Nagiel. “Children’s Hospital Los Angeles was chosen as one of the seven centers in the country because we are a leading pediatric center for complex eye surgery.”

