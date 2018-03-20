George Washington School of Nursing and the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing Announce a Partnership

OADN and GWU Partner to Advance Nursing Education

With so many nurses and nurse faculty nearing retirement, colleges and universities are relying on a shrinking faculty workforce to educate the next generation of nurses. The result is a decrease in capacity to enroll students in both pre-licensure nursing and graduate programs, further adding to the overall lack of qualified faculty.

To address this issue the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) and The George Washington University School of Nursing (GW Nursing) are partnering to provide additional educational opportunities. Through a new partnership qualified OADN members will receive guaranteed admission and waived application fee to GW Nursing’s graduate certificate in nursing education, graduate certificate in health policy and media engagement, and Master of Science in nursing in the field of nurse leadership management.

OADN CEO Donna Meyer stated, “We are very excited to forge this new partnership with GW Nursing. As an academic leader, this opportunity will allow our current nurse educators to gain additional certification from a prestigious university at a reasonable cost. Additionally, this partnership will be advantageous to our member schools’ students to have the ability to complete their RN to BSN.

OADN members that elect to study nursing education may take all required courses for academic credit or, alternatively, take courses individually for continuing education hours. Both options are available at a reduced rate.

“Often faculty become so focused on educating their students that they forget about themselves,” said Dean Pamela Jeffries. “With limited time and resources it can be difficult for faculty to find programs that meet their own educational needs. By partnering with OADN, a leader in the advancement of associate degree nurses, we can ensure they have the skills they need to continue teaching future generations.”

For more information on this partnership, visit nursing.gwu.edu/OADN

***

The Maryland Nurses Association has approved nursing education courses for continuing education hours. The George Washington University does not unlawfully discriminate in its admissions programs against any person based on that person’s race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression. For available states visit nursing.gwu.edu/states.