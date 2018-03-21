Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior to Host 51st Annual Conference in Minneapolis, MN

Newswise — The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior (SNEB) will host its 2018 Annual Conference at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis, MN from July 21-24. The premier gathering for more than 700 nutrition education professionals worldwide allows attendees to connect with hundreds of colleagues from various professions, including extension, public health, government, academia, industry and community settings.

At the 2018 Annual Conference, attendees will have the opportunity to experience education sessions featuring the latest information and trends in nutrition education, including dietary guidelines, educational strategies, nutrition policy and wellness initiatives with a focus on putting research into practice. Conference will begin with the George M. Briggs Nutrition Science Symposium led by Michael W. Hamm, PhD with Michigan State University, Greg Miller, PhD with Dairy Management, Inc. and Kate Clancy, PhD with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg.

Key conference programming includes:

Voices for Food: Engaging Extension Professionals as Community Coaches (CCs) to Fulfill Policy, System, and Environmental (PSE) Standards

George M. Briggs Nutrition Science Symposium – Toward Sustainable Diets: Current Evidence and Future Challenges

Food Literacy as an Essential Framework for Nutrition Educators

The Pregnancy/Birth-24 Months Project: Examining Current Evidence for Feeding Practices on Food Acceptance and Weight Outcomes in Toddlers

Bee Marks Communication Symposium – Toward Sustainable Diets: Communicating the Evidence, Addressing the Challenges

Train the Trainers: Equipping Nutrition Educators with Knowledge Application Tools in Food Systems Assessment to Influencing Health Care Practitioners

Additionally, the SNEB Annual Conference will highlight the latest research with poster and oral abstract presentations on topics including cooking, shopping, gardening, families, food service, school nutrition, nutrition education programming, policy and practice, technology, marketing and communications, and weight and health across the lifespans. While nearly one third of the presenters will be student and young professional researchers, poster presenters will also include the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

Other notable conference features include an exhibit hall, fun run, student mentoring, pre and post conference workshops and tours, a mobile conference app plus many opportunities for structured or informal networking. Complete conference details are available online at www.sneb.org/2018.

