Cybersecurity Expert Defends Facebook in Cambridge Analytica Privacy Breach

Released: 21-Mar-2018 5:05 PM EDT

  • Dr. Ray Klump, professor and director of the Master of Information Security program at Lewis University

“Facebook’s problem is our society’s disease,” says Dr. Ray Klump, professor and director of the Master of Information Security program at Lewis University, about the news of Cambridge Analytica gaining access to data about 50 million Facebook user accounts.

Two-thirds of American adults get at least some of their news from social media sites like Facebook. That same survey showed that nearly 80% of people under age 50 read news on these sites. With two billion users now on Facebook alone, social media has become a tool for disseminating information – and misinformation – that offers unprecedented reach.

“This is not within technology’s ability to solve. Tools exist to keep a drunkard off the road, but technology can’t keep an alcoholic sober. We can’t allow ourselves to become drunk on data.”

Visit http://www.lewisu.edu/experts/wordpress/index.php/faculty-experts/dr-ray-klump/ for more information about Dr. Ray Klump.

 

Visit https://www.lewisu.edu/academics/msinfosec/ for more information about the Master of Information Security program at Lewis University.

