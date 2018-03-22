American Chiropractic Association Responds to The Lancet’s Call to Action on Low Back Pain

Newswise — Arlington, Va. -- American Chiropractic Association (ACA) Interim President N. Ray Tuck, Jr. released the following statement today in response to The Lancet’s new series of articles on low back pain, published yesterday, which includes a call to action for greater awareness and better approaches to this growing global problem:

“The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) commends The Lancet for bringing attention to the growing global problem of low back pain. ACA supports an individual, patient-centered and multi-faceted approach to low back pain treatment. We believe patients across the world would benefit tremendously if health care professionals work more collaboratively to identify individuals who could benefit from conservative forms of pain management, such as chiropractic services, before turning to higher-risk options such as opioids and surgery. The chiropractic profession stands ready to work together with medical colleagues and health care agencies to address low back pain, which causes not only tremendous physical suffering and disability, but also massive financial costs and loss of human potential.”

About the American Chiropractic Association

