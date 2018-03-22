CSUMB to Host Community Dialogues Forum Focused on Immigration

Newswise — SEASIDE, Ca., March 22, 2018 -- CSUMB President Eduardo M. Ochoa will host a facilitated dialogue at CSUMB at Salinas City Center on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 from 5:30-7 p.m. to discuss the issue of immigration in the United States. The event, free and open to the public, will feature Dan Torres, Director of Immigrant Integration from the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. and professor David R. Henderson from the Naval Postgraduate School.

“The goal of our community dialogues is to bring together people with different perspectives, promote understanding and build consensus. The issue of immigration, especially in the tri-county region, impacts all of us and we at CSUMB expect this event will be both interesting and constructive,” said CSUMB President Eduardo M. Ochoa.

The Community Dialogues event, made possible by a generous contribution from Bud and Rebecca Colligan, is in keeping with CSUMB’s role as a community resource, providing forums for provocative discussions that can impact thought and action on issues important to our community.