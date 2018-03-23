Society for Risk Analysis 2018 Annual Meeting Call for Abstracts

MCLEAN, Va. (March 23, 2018) - The Society for Risk Analysis (SRA) invites submission of abstracts for presentations at the 2018 SRA Annual Meeting to be held at the New Orleans Marriott in New Orleans, Louisiana from Dec. 2-6, 2018.

SRA accepts contributions on any topic related to risk assessment, risk characterization, risk perception, risk communication, risk management, risk governance, and policy relating to risk, in the context of risks of concern to individuals, to public and private sector organizations, and to society at a local, regional, national or global level.

This year's annual meeting theme, “The Many Faces of Risk,” is intended to showcase inclusion, a cornerstone of SRA and vital to the ability to address today’s most pressing risk issues. The theme underscores the diversity of SRA in terms of the professions, disciplines, methodologies, nationalities, and regions its membership represents. It also highlights the staggering array of topics that SRA members and meeting participants explore in their research and practice related to risk analysis. This theme also recognizes the broader impacts of risk and viewpoints of people who experience risk to underscore the essential value of incorporating diverse viewpoints into all facets of risk analysis. Finally, the theme of the 2018 Annual Meeting is meant to champion the need for diversity in the profession of risk analysis, including race, gender, and abilities, to ensure SRA is doing enough as a society to cultivate and ensure a pathway for future leaders that reflect the diversity of our planet.

The program committee welcomes proposals for a variety of session formats: poster-platform presentation, oral presentation, symposium presentation, roundtable and continuing education workshops.

Abstracts must be submitted online by May 29, 2018, midnight EST. You will receive an e-mail from SRA acknowledging receipt of your submission. Visit SRA's website for abstract submission guidelines.

About SRA The Society for Risk Analysis is a multidisciplinary, interdisciplinary, scholarly, international society that provides an open forum for all those interested in risk analysis. SRA was established in 1980 and has published Risk Analysis: An International Journal, the leading scholarly journal in the field, continuously since 1981.

