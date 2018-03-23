Last Call for Entries: AIP's 2018 Science Writing Awards

Newswise — Washington, DC, March 23, 2018 -- The American Institute of Physics (AIP) is accepting nominations for the 2018 AIP Science Writing Awards through March 30, 2018. These awards were established in 1968 to recognize some of the best examples of science writing in the previous year. Currently we give four awards for the best science writing in 1) books; 2) magazine, newspaper or online articles; 3) children's books and other works intended for children; and 4) broadcast and online productions.

Winners will receive $3,000, an engraved Windsor chair, a certificate of recognition, and a trip to the awards ceremony at an upcoming national science meeting where the prizes will be presented.

Candidates may nominate their own work or be nominated by someone else. Here are more details on the four categories:

Books Category. For 2018, this category is restricted to books published in 2017. Work must be intended for a general audience. Submissions will be judged on their ability to enhance the public’s understanding and appreciation of physics and related fields.

Newspaper, Magazine and Online Articles Category. For 2018, this category is restricted to newspaper, magazine, and online articles published in 2017. Work must be intended for a general audience. Submissions will be judged on their ability to enhance the public's understanding and appreciation of physics and related fields.

Writing for Children Category. For 2018, this category is restricted to work published in 2017. Entries in this category must be in the form of books, news or feature stories, multimedia, or web content created specifically for children 15 years old or younger.

Broadcast and Online Production Category. For 2018, this category is restricted to work published or aired in 2017 and intended for a general audience. Entries may include TV programs, films, radio broadcasts and online works, such as videos or podcasts.

GENERAL RULES

Candidates must specify the category in which they are competing for each submitted work. No more than three entries may be submitted by a single author or group of authors per year. Authors may elect to have multiple (up to three) submissions judged as a single entry if they are part of a coherent story arc or series.

Collaborative efforts on a single project will be considered a single entry, and prize money will be split accordingly.

Entries must be received by March 30, 2018.

For complete rules or to submit an entry, visit http://www.aip.org/aip/awards/science-communication/apply. For more information, please contact Marissa Nielsen at writing@aip.org.

