Fetal Surgery Brings Hope

Released: 23-Mar-2018 10:05 AM EDT

OBGYN, Surgery

 

A few months into her pregnancy, Anisah Brown had a routine ultrasound that detected a large hole in her baby’s diaphragm. Her baby had been diagnosed with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia, or CDH. The hole would let the liver, stomach and other internal organs compress the lungs, leaving them little room to develop. Her doctor told her there was no hope.  But that was before she came to the Cincinnati Fetal Center. 

Raw video and sound bites are available upon request.

 

